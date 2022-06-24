Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 222.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.11 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $177.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

