Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $138,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $239.35 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.51.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,777.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.93.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

