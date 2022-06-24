Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 140 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $178.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.02 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.91 and a 200 day moving average of $210.39.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.