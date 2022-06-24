McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000.

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $156.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.11. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

