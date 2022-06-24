Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 298,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,034,075 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASZ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 75.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 240,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 98,718 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.