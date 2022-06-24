Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.80

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.80 and last traded at $54.83, with a volume of 27320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

