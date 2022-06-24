Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.70

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 121023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on PK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,024 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,509,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 1,890,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,239,000 after buying an additional 1,729,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after buying an additional 1,680,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

