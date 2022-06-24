Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.02

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 4005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.97 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

