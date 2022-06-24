Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.89

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.89 and last traded at C$12.86, with a volume of 1266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.59.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$356.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87.

Yellow Pages ( TSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.79 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

In other news, Director Treena Cooper sold 3,643 shares of Yellow Pages stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$50,637.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,342.60. Also, Senior Officer Sherilyn Ann King sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$44,452.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,342.40.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

