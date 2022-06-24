Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 171314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Eguana Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.86.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

