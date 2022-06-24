Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 5100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 million and a PE ratio of -11.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.
About Latin Metals (CVE:LMS)
Featured Stories
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.