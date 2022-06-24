Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 59228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.20 price target on Blackrock Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Blackrock Silver alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.