Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The firm has a market cap of C$23.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39.
About Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI)
