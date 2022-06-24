SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.33

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 2680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.
About SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR)
