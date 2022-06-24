Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,350 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 2,350 ($28.78) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.52) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.52) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($33.07) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,542.31 ($43.39).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 1,958 ($23.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,816.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,419.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.60. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 1,828.50 ($22.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,478 ($67.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

