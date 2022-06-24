easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 490 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 570 ($6.98) to GBX 490 ($6.00) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EZJ. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.80) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.57) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.47) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.80) price objective on easyJet in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 490 ($6.00) price objective on easyJet in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 690.27 ($8.46).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 389 ($4.76) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 504.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 552.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 386.60 ($4.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 995 ($12.19). The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.