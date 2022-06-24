Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 7,200 ($88.19) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($113.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($85.74) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.38) to GBX 7,700 ($94.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,685.71 ($94.14).

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 6,224 ($76.24) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,604 ($80.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,188.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,105.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.53 billion and a PE ratio of -1,383.11.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($76.11), for a total value of £479,285.82 ($587,072.29).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

