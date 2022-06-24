Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.46 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

