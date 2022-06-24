ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Position Increased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

IPAY opened at $40.06 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.00.

