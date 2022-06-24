Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPG. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1,114.3% during the 4th quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 173,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 158,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 112,379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 231,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,389,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,822 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $149.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $141.18 and a 1 year high of $223.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.60 and its 200 day moving average is $178.11.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

