Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 6,372 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of LIT stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.55. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.