Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 42,725 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 764.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,725 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHDG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after buying an additional 213,715 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,305,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHDG opened at $32.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88.

