Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 1,690 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period.

Shares of VOOV opened at $131.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.60. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.39 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

