Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 455 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

TTD stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 226.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.