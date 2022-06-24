Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,946 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,152 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,705,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 296,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

SCHD opened at $71.11 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89.

