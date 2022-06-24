Brokerages Set NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) PT at GBX 336.50

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 336.50 ($4.12).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.80) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NCC stock opened at GBX 194.36 ($2.38) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 200.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 162.80 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 348 ($4.26). The company has a market capitalization of £602.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

