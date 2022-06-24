Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after buying an additional 68,698 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90.

