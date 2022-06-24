Tiaa Fsb Invests $21.82 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 296,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,000. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.30% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

