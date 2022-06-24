Tiaa Fsb Sells 565 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $518,188,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after acquiring an additional 772,476 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,005,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

NYSE:ACN opened at $285.83 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.98. The company has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

