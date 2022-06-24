Tiaa Fsb Sells 19,464 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,464 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $475.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $391.25 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $494.20 and a 200 day moving average of $522.12.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

