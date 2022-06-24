Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $242.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.71 and a 200-day moving average of $256.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

