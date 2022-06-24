Tiaa Fsb Has $20.26 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,124 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.36. The company has a market cap of $338.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

