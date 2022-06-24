Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 44,238 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,232,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $334,328,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $105,068.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,866,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,344,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

CRM stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.