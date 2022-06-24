Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $2,100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $2,512.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,726.48.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,835.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,257.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,795.01 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 148.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Booking by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Booking by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.