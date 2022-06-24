Tiaa Fsb Has $21.25 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 16.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $3,230,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $2,731,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $333.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.48 and a 200-day moving average of $395.39. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

