Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,689 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.