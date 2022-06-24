Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 20,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

