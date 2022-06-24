StockNews.com Lowers EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
EVI Industries stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.88. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
EVI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
