StockNews.com Lowers EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

EVI Industries stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.88. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.