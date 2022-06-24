Tiaa Fsb Purchases 325 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.10% of Crown worth $15,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK opened at $89.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

