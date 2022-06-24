Tiaa Fsb Has $19.52 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 133.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,361 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $196,317,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.17 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.56.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

