Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,580 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

