Robert Glenn Sells 2,174 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $119,809.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,846.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $58,631.94.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Glenn sold 942 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $95,377.50.

COUP stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.09. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.