Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 337,431 shares.The stock last traded at $140.13 and had previously closed at $140.28.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Medpace by 486.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
