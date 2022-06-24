Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 337,431 shares.The stock last traded at $140.13 and had previously closed at $140.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Medpace by 486.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

