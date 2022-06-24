Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,108,727 shares.The stock last traded at $34.75 and had previously closed at $35.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

