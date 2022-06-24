Tiaa Fsb Sells 129,529 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,529 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,545,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.51 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.