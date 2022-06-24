Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 66,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,893,750 shares.The stock last traded at $21.67 and had previously closed at $21.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 17.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after buying an additional 103,486 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 21.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

