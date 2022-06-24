iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 205,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,816,182 shares.The stock last traded at $35.05 and had previously closed at $34.76.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,555,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,254,000 after purchasing an additional 416,953 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.