Tiaa Fsb Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 118,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,936,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 325,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 93,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $84.27 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

