Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 339,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,699,246 shares.The stock last traded at $2.13 and had previously closed at $2.09.

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

