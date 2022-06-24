Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,140 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in State Street were worth $15,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

